Shippensburg University ‘Pink Day’ supports fellow Raider’s cancer fight.

SHIPPENSBURG TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. — Shippensburg University’s Women’s Basketball team hosted its annual ‘Pink Day’ game for breast cancer awareness Saturday afternoon versus Lock Haven.

This year took a cause closer to home.

Julia Wise, 24, graduated from Shippensburg University in 2017 and was a captain on the lacrosse team.

A short time after her graduation, Wise was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

The game Saturday raised funds for the ‘Wise Will Rise’ campaign that supports Wise’s cancer battle.

Wise said she wants to put a face to the challenges young women face while battling breast cancer.

“I`m living my life as best as I can. I go to work, hang out with my friends, I do everything normal people do. It`s definitely been a game-changer for me. I see the world a lot differently than I did before. I mean, I`m living every day to my fullest. I`m enjoying everything, everyone’s presence more. Every conversation I have with someone…it`s just a lot more meaningful,” said Wise.

Officials say the they raised at least $1,500 from a silent auction, alone, during the ‘Pink Day’ events.