Thousands flock to Lititz for the 14th annual Fire and Ice Festival

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - The second day of the 14th annual Lititz Fire and Ice Festival kicked off in downtown Lancaster.

The family-friendly event had more than 75 ice sculptures on display as well as a fire show, live music and food.

People at the event say it is a great way to interact with others in the community.

"It's just a great crowd, people have their dogs here," said Bryan Thomas, event photographer. "It's just a great place to hang out," he added.

Nearly 40,000 people visit the town for the festival each year.

Ice sculptures will continue to be on display through February 18th.

All funds raised from the event will go towards supporting community programming of both Venture Lititz and the Lititz Lions Club.