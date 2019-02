× 5 adults; 4 children displaced by fire in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – Fire crews battled a house fire early Sunday morning.

Emergency Management says the fire broke out just after 1:00 a.m., on the 500 block of Radnor Street.

According to the Red Cross the flames affected multiple buildings.

The Red Cross tweeted, 5 adults and 4 children were displaced.

The cause is unknown.

Story is developing.