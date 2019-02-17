A fight for the mightiest facial hair in Lancaster Co.

MOUNT JOY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- It was a fight for who holds the mightiest facial hair in Lancaster County.

That fight supported a local charity in the area.

Bube's Brewery in Mount Joy hosted its first beard and mustache competition Sunday afternoon.

Judges, in partnership with Lancaster-based Black Comb Barber Shop, determined who had the best facial hair.

Categories ranged from 'best full natural beard' to 'best anything goes freestyle'.

Proceeds, including the $15 entry fee, go towards 'Aaron's Acres', a summer camp project in Lancaster County.

"They offer a lot of activities for special needs kids. They offer training and education for parents, as well. We just thought it was an awesome, fun opportunity to get involved with a great local charity," said Dustin Wilcox, Director of Operations at Bube's Brewery.

Prizes include gift cards, bar tabs and, of course, facial hair products.

