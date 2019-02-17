American Legion Riders host chili cook-off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.- A chili cook-off was hosted today to benefit local veterans.

The American Legion riders from Post 34 hosted the event as a way to give back to the community. According to organizers, the proceeds from the event will go to local veterans and other groups that are in need of assistance.

The American Legion said they purchase items, themselves, as well as organize food drives for veterans.

Besides the bowls of chili, event organizer, Diane Rambler, said that part of the fun with the competition was that each recipe was unique.

"Everybody has their own secret ingredient. One thing that we do a little different is that we have a variety of chili. We have different kinds of meats. Sometimes they're meatless. It's kind of fun to see what everybody's idea of chili is," said Rambler.

The winner took home part of the proceeds that were collected from the competition entry fee.