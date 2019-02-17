Fire crews battle garage fire in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, York County – A garage fire displaced two adults in Jackson Township on Saturday evening.

Emergency Management say the fire broke out just before 3:00 p.m. along the 900 block of Jackson Square Road.

Nashville Fire Department Chief Brad Dunham says two adults were in the home at the time the incident.

He says the fire was caused by a heater in the home’s garage area. Chief Dunham says the nature of the fire was accidental.

The two adults are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to Chief Dunham.

No injuries were reported.

The fire damages are estimated to be $300,000.