Police remind drivers about vehicle registration in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Lancaster County – Saturday morning people in Columbia Borough found notifications on their vehicles left by Columbia Borough Police Department.

The notifications reminded drivers with out of date vehicle registration to get it registered through PennDOT.

Police say 50 vehicles received the notice. They say some vehicles were also not inspected.

Currently, the state no longer hands out registration stickers. All drivers can get their vehicles registered through PennDOT by visiting a PennDOT location or their webpage.