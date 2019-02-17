× Police seeks woman fir retail theft in Carlisle Borough

CARLISLE BOROUGH, Cumberland County – Police are seeking a woman accused of stealing alcoholic beverages from a store in Carlisle Borough.

Police say, on February 12th, the woman pictured above walked into the Wine and Spirits store located on the 200 block of South Spring Garden Street stole alcohol.

Officers say the woman put a large bottle of whiskey in her purse and hid a bottle of Khulu underneath her coat.

She then walked out of the store and was seen getting into a red Lincoln SUV, police say.

If anyone have information about the female contact Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.