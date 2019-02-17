× Puppy hugging event supporting Susquehanna Service Dogs

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. — People gathered Sunday afternoon at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey to support an adorable cause.

For $20 admission, up to four people earned fifteen minutes of hug and play time with a puppy.

The proceeds from the event go towards supporting the mission of Susquehanna Service Dogs.

Kerry Wevodau with the organization said the event, itself, goes a long way towards getting the puppies ready for a future career of service.

“They`re going to be out in public, in a variety of settings with their partners so we start them at a young age to expose them and really desensitize them to a lot of different things. This is really an important step,” said Wevodau.

She also said it costs $30,000 for Susquehanna Service Dogs to breed, train, raise and follow one of their dogs for their entire working life.