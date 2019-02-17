Puppy hugging event supporting Susquehanna Service Dogs

Posted 9:27 PM, February 17, 2019, by

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. — People gathered Sunday afternoon at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey to support an adorable cause.

For $20 admission, up to four people earned fifteen minutes of hug and play time with a puppy.

The proceeds from the event go towards supporting the mission of Susquehanna Service Dogs.

Kerry Wevodau with the organization said the event, itself, goes a long way towards getting the puppies ready for a future career of service.

“They`re going to be out in public, in a variety of settings with their partners so we start them at a young age to expose them and really desensitize them to a lot of different things. This is really an important step,” said Wevodau.

She also said it costs $30,000 for Susquehanna Service Dogs to breed, train, raise and follow one of their dogs for their entire working life.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.