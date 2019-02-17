Taste of winter tonight, plus a more substantial winter weather event to bring everything from snow to rain mid-week!

TASTE OF WINTER: A bit of a wintry mess moves through Sunday night bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain, and plain old rain. Snow showers are initially beginning to creep into the area as of 5 PM, but will quickly transition to sleet and freezing rain for most of the area. Our northernmost counties will likely see the longest and steadiest period of snow, but will also change to sleet and plain rain late tonight. The best chance for accumulating snow will be in Juniata, Mifflin, northern Perry and Dauphin counties. At most, locations there will see an inch of slushy snow that will likely get washed away by rain later tonight. Across the rest of the region, little to no accumulation is likely – possibly just a coating that also will get washed away by rain. Temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be warming through the rest of today which will allow snow to transition to rain, but that changeover will take some more time at the surface. Again, accumulations from this first winter weather system will not be much to talk about.

NICE START TO WORK WEEK: Following the wintry mess we experience tonight, Monday will shape up to be a pretty nice day! Clouds will still linger through the morning hours, but will be decreasing through the day allowing for more sunshine. Temperatures rebound nicely back into the low 40s for highs early Monday afternoon. Temperatures should top out at a few degrees above average for this time of year Monday. Tuesday still remains dry with cooler temperatures and cloud cover beginning to return. We start the day Tuesday with clear skies, but clouds should thicken through the late afternoon and evening hours with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds settle back in ahead of our next winter weather system, which will be bringing some more substantial snow totals our way by mid week.

ANOTHER WINTRY MESS MID-WEEK: Mother Nature kicks winter into high gear mid-week with the potential for a more substantial winter weather system to impact the area. Snow, rain and everything in between is likely – much like the system we dealt with last Monday-Tuesday. Onset of precipitation will likely be early Wednesday morning as snow, but a transition to sleet and freezing rain is likely by the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Snowfall totals initially look to have the potential to be higher than Monday of last week. Eventually, all wintry precipitation will end off with rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. High ice accumulation totals are once again likely, and this will be the most dangerous part of the storm. Both morning and evening commutes Wednesday will not be good. We are not ready to release a snowfall potential map just yet, but we will continue to update you as we get closer to Wednesday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash