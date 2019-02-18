× 2019’s biggest supermoon to light up the sky

February’s full moon will brighten the skies as the biggest supermoon of the year.

The supermoon occurs during this full moon because it will be closest in its orbit to Earth. Technically, the supermoon will reach its peak on Tuesday morning at 10:54 a.m. ET, but it won’t be visible then. Instead, keep an eye out Monday and Tuesday night.

Moonrise will be the best time for those interested in capturing dramatic supermoon photos because the moon will be closest to the horizon. Check your local time for moonrise here.

February’s full moon is also known as the snow moon. Each month, the full moon carries a different name signifying what is most associated with that time. This is because centuries ago, lunar months were associated with the changing seasons rather than the solar year.

Native Americans and Europeans gave February the “snow moon” title because it was the month associated with heavy snowfall, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

February’s moon has also been called the bone or hunger moon due to the lack of food available in the winter.

The supermoon marks a big difference from 2018, when there was no full moon in February — called a Black Moon. This occurs once every 19 years, and it’s because January and March each have two full moons.

In January, we were treated to the super blood wolf moon, and while this isn’t quite as exciting, the supermoon should be a beautiful spectacle. And if you miss this one, there will be another supermoon in March.