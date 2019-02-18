Breezy start to the week, watching mid-week winter weather chance

BREEZY MONDAY: A chilly west-northwest wind persists throughout today. Sustained winds at 10-15MPH with gusts up to 25+MPH will be the norm for the rest of the afternoon. They begin to calm down into the overnight time frame. Otherwise we stay dry the rest of the evening and into Tuesday. Temperatures drop into the 20s overnight after a high in the low-40s. We lose a few more degrees Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies.

ANOTHER WINTER MESS: The next system passes through on Wednesday, with a likely wintry mix. We will be riding the freezing line all day, so we’re still ironing out the fine details. The system starts out as all snow for the morning commute on Wednesday. Light snow moves in and continues a good bit of the afternoon. We then likely see a transition over into sleet and freezing rain, with accumulations of snow and ice likely. Travel Wednesday night will be slick and hazardous. Plain rain persists overnight and ends Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Once the precipitation stops, the accumulated ice and snow won’t get to stick around long. Temperatures soar into the 40s and near 50-degrees in many locations Thursday and Friday as we dry out. Partly cloudy skies persist as we near another rain chance toward the end of the Weather Smart Forecast.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann