Deadline to sign-up for York St. Patrick’s Day Parade extended

YORK, Pa. – The deadline to register for all York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade entries has been extended to Friday, February 22 from the original deadline date of Monday, February 18, 2019.

The 36th Annual York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

The route is a along Market Street in downtown York.

Entry the fees are $25 for non-profit organizations, clubs, individuals and family groups. Commercial and political entries have $100 fees. Entry fees are waived for military units, honor guards, Irish dance groups, and bands.

The parade committee needs to have ample time to organize the line of march, assign staging locations, and notify entry contacts of staging assignments so that information may be distributed to all participants.

There will be a number of awards given out for the parade including:

Best Individual/Family Group

Best Decorated Vehicle (non-antique car, van, bus or truck) – Non-profit/Non-commercial

Best Decorated Vehicle (non-antique car, van, bus or truck) – Commercial

Best Antique Vehicle

Best Float (flatbed truck or trailer)

Best Honor Guard (must include U.S. and Commonwealth flags, with at least 4 marchers)

Best Irish Dance Group

Best Non-profit Group/Organization

Best Media Entry

Grand Prize: Best of Parade

The parade judges are comprised of a panel of parade sponsors.

The Grand Marshals will be the Yeaple family, who love the parade so much that when Rodney and Mary got married in 1993, they planned their wedding around the parade so that family and friends could attend it with them. FOX43 WPMT is a proud sponsor of the parade.