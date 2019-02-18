× Fire crews on scene of residential blaze on East Philadelphia Street in York

YORK — Fire crews are on the scene of a working fire on the 800 block of East Philadelphia Street, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The road in the area of the fire is shut down, fire officials say. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The fire was first reported shortly after 9 a.m. There is no word on how many people are involved.

The structure is a three-story dwelling, according to emergency dispatch.

