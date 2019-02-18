× Florida Georgia Line will visit Hersheypark Stadium on August 17

HERSHEY — Florida Georgia Line will make a stop in Hersheypark Stadium this summer as part of their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” tour, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

The band will be joined by special guests Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallan, along with Canaan Smith.

Winners of Billboard’s first-ever Trailblazer Award, Florida Georgia Line released its fourth studio album, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country,” on Feb. 15. The new album features the singles “Talk You Out of It” and “Simple.”

Tickets for this show will be available at Giant Center Box Office starting March 1 at 10 am. They can be charged by phone at 717-534- 3911 or 800-745- 3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 am on Friday, March 1, 2019. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office, where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.