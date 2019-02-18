Florida Georgia Line will visit Hersheypark Stadium on August 17

INDIO, CA - APRIL 27: Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of musical group Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

HERSHEY — Florida Georgia Line will make a stop in Hersheypark Stadium this summer as part of their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” tour, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

The band will be joined by special guests Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallan, along with Canaan Smith.

Winners of Billboard’s first-ever Trailblazer Award, Florida Georgia Line released its fourth studio album, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country,” on Feb. 15. The new album features the singles “Talk You Out of It” and “Simple.”

Florida Georgia Line (FGL) will return to Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, August 17 at 7 pm. They are joined on tour by Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen, plus special guest Canaan Smith.

Tickets for this show will be available at Giant Center Box Office starting March 1 at 10 am. They can be charged by phone at 717-534- 3911 or 800-745- 3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 am on Friday, March 1, 2019.  Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office, where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.

