Flyers acquire goalie Cam Talbot

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers have added a veteran goaltender in support of their young star net minder.

The team announced that it has acquired G Cam Talbot for G Anthony Stolarz.

Talbot, 31, spent the last four seasons in Edmonton with the Oilers, where he served as the regular starter.

In the 2016-17 season, Talbot led the league with 42 wins and had a 2.39 goals allowed average.

He will now serve as the primary backup and a veteran presence for rookie G Carter Hart.

Stolarz, 25, is in the midst of his second season of NHL action.

So far this year, Stolarz appeared in 12 games and went 4-3-3 with a 3.33 goals allowed average.

He served as one of the many goaltenders the Flyers were forced to use this season, while dealing with injury.

Stolarz has struggled with injuries throughout his career as well, and has struggled to live up to his former top prospect billing.

Now, he will get a chance for more regular playing time with the Oilers.