Lancaster Police seek help in identifying suspected package thief

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster are seeking help in identifying a suspected package thief.

According to Lancaster City Police, the female suspect stole a package from the front porch of a home on the 300 block of West Grant Street. Images of the suspect were captured on the home’s video surveillance system, police say.

The theft occurred last Friday at about 3:16 p.m., according to police.

The discarded package was later recovered by police on the first block of North Charlotte Street and processed it for fingerprints.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Off. Stallings at stallinc@lancasterpolice.com or Off. Kaminski at kaminskd@lancasterpolice.com.