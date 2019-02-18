Man facing life in prison without parole for 2016 murder at Carlisle American Legion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - A Cumberland County man convicted of murder will not be sentenced to the death penalty. The 2016 shooting inside Haines-Stackfield American Legion Post in Carlisle rocked the community and left one man dead.

A guilty verdict, and a sentencing recommendation of life in prison without parole is reached by a jury for Robert Anderson. Anderson convicted of murder in the June 2016 shooting death of 30-year-old D.J. Harris inside the Haines-Stackfield American Legion. While justice has been served, the Harris family feeling very mixed emotions.

"I hurt, of course, because of the position that I'm in. Because I have lost my son to gun violence," said Charlene Gomez, mother of Harris. "Did anybody win? Not really. We are still broken. Justice was served, yes. That's a good thing. But, you know, this is an oxymoron I know because young children are going to be without a father and we are creating a cycle we are trying to prevent."

A difficulty in this case - none of the nearly two dozen people inside the American Legion at the time of the shooting said they saw anything. Carlisle Chief of Police Taro Landis has a very strong message to anyone who feels they should not cooperate with police.

"The idea that snitches get stitches, the idea that we don't cooperate with the police, has to end," said Chief Landis. "Violence will turn more violence and we see that going on here."

Since this shooting in 2016, a wide range of video surveillance has been put up throughout the borough. Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott says, he is committed to ensuring everyone living in the borough remains safe.

"I call on all citizens of Carlisle to make a renewed agreement to say something if you see something to help us prevent these vicious acts of crimes and retaliation in our community," said Mayor Scott. "We can only do this if we work together."

A judge is expected to officially sentence Anderson to life in prison without parole in March. However, Anderson's attorney tells us they plans to vigorously appeal this conviction.