Man found dead after port-a-potty fire in parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

MARYLAND– A man was found dead after suffering burns from a fire that broke out in a port-a-potty in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium.

According to FOX45 Baltimore, officials responded to the 1100 block of Russell Street on Sunday after a man was seen on fire coming from a port-a-potty.

Upon arrival, the victim was found dead and three port-a-potties were engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.