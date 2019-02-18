Manheim Township claims first Lanc-Leb League boys basketball title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- The Lancaster-Lebanon League crowned their league champion on Saturday.

Warwick was looking to claim their first league title since 1980, meanwhile Township had never won a crown in four previous trips.

A standing room only crowd was treated to a game with some wild swings.

Early on, Zach Oldac had himself a block party.

Blue Streaks senior point guard, Tyler Crespo, scored a game high 26 points, including one from NBA range.

Early on, Manheim Township had a double digit lead, but Warwick was able to close the gap before the half, as it was just a four point deficit for the Warriors.

However, it would not be enough, as Manheim Township secured the victory 69-58 claiming their programs first Lanc-Leb League title.

Both teams are back on the court Tuesday night for the District III playoffs.