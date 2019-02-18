× Mother facing charges after infant suffers femur, rib fractures

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A mother is facing charges after admitting to breaking her infant’s ribs and causing a skull and femur fracture.

Raya Rine, 19, is facing aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges for the incident.

On February 16, police were dispatched to the Chambersburg Hospital Emergency Room for a report of a 6-week-old child with a fractured femur bone.

Upon arrival, police briefly interviewed the child’s parents to see what caused the injury.

The interview left the injuries unexplained, and the child was transported to Hershey Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.

On February 17, police learned that the child suffered numerous fractures, including multiple rib fractures, a femur fracture, and a skull fracture.

Police interviewed Rine for a second time, and she admitted to causing the injuries to the child over a period of time.

Now, she is facing charges.