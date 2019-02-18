Penn State THON raises over $10 million

Posted 2:48 AM, February 18, 2019, by

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times/MCT via Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– Penn State THON was held in Happy Valley this weekend, and supporters combined to raise over $10 million.

The annual event aims to raise funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer.

This year, Penn State’s THON was branded “Shape the Moment” and raised exactly $10,621,683.76.

Many of those who participated in the dance party went 46 hours without sitting or sleeping.

To donate to THON, you can visit their website here.

