Penn State THON raises over $10 million
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– Penn State THON was held in Happy Valley this weekend, and supporters combined to raise over $10 million.
The annual event aims to raise funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer.
This year, Penn State’s THON was branded “Shape the Moment” and raised exactly $10,621,683.76.
Many of those who participated in the dance party went 46 hours without sitting or sleeping.
