× Penn State THON raises over $10 million

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– Penn State THON was held in Happy Valley this weekend, and supporters combined to raise over $10 million.

The annual event aims to raise funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer.

This year, Penn State’s THON was branded “Shape the Moment” and raised exactly $10,621,683.76.

The total for THON 2019, Shape the Moment is… $10,621,683.76 pic.twitter.com/3EheJfQYyQ — Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 17, 2019

Many of those who participated in the dance party went 46 hours without sitting or sleeping.

Dancers have officially sat down after 46 hours of no sitting or sleeping, all in awareness of our mission and For The Kids. pic.twitter.com/bLZlhPDrX8 — Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 17, 2019

To donate to THON, you can visit their website here.