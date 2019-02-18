Police hope theft suspect’s unique tattoos will lead to his identification

Posted 9:46 AM, February 18, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in Manheim Township are hoping that the unique tattoos of a suspect in a theft case last month will help lead to his identification.

The pictured male suspect entered a Walmart store on the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, police say. He used a stolen PA ACCESS Card to purchase $848 worth of food, police say. The card was registered to a Manheim Township resident, police say.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.