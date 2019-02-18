Police hope theft suspect’s unique tattoos will lead to his identification

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in Manheim Township are hoping that the unique tattoos of a suspect in a theft case last month will help lead to his identification.

The pictured male suspect entered a Walmart store on the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, police say. He used a stolen PA ACCESS Card to purchase $848 worth of food, police say. The card was registered to a Manheim Township resident, police say.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.