Police investigating theft by deception scam involving Megan's Law offenders

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a theft by deception scam in which a suspect pretends to be a State Trooper and attempts to trick Megan’s Law offenders into paying money for bail via Google Play cards.

According to police, the suspect has been contacting Megan’s Law offenders and identifying himself as a deputy with the PA State Police.

Then, the suspect reportedly tells the victim to report to the local Sheriff’s office because they have a warrant.

Next, the suspect tells the victims they have to pay money for bail by purchasing a Google Play card and forwarding the serial number to the suspect.

Police are continuing the investigation.