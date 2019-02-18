Police: Lancaster County man stole $4,700 from the Turkey Hill store he worked for in 3-month span

LANCASTER — A 43-year-old Manheim man has been charged with theft after police say he stole more than $4,500 from his employer over a period of about three months.

Everett Charles Domalewski was charged after police were notified of the thefts at a Turkey Hill store on the 1500 block of Manheim Pike, Manheim Township Police say.

The investigation determined Domalewski, who worked at the store, stole a total of $4,704.62 from November 17, 2018 to Feb. 13 of this year by continually voiding legitimate transactions and retaining payments from customers.

 

