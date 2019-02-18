× Police: Lancaster man threatened victim with a meat cleaver during domestic dispute

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is facing multiple charges after a domestic incident that occurred Sunday night on the 1100 block of Edgemoor Court in Manheim Township, police say.

May Ly, 47, is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment in the incident, which occurred at 7:58 p.m., according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Ly struck the victim several times on both arms with an open hand, then chased the victim while brandishing a meat cleaver, shouting that he intended to kill the victim.

Ly then allegedly turned his attention to a second victim in teh home, threatening that victim while still wielding the meat cleaver, police say.

He was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment, according to police.