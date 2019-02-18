Police searching for damaged SUV after hit-and-run incident in Shippensburg that left two vehicles totaled

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for an SUV with heavy front right and right side damage following a hit-and-run incident that left two parked vehicles totaled.

On February 17 around 11:25 p.m., a black Land Rover SUV was driving eastbound on E. King St. and stayed straight at the curve just after King & Prince Street and struck two unoccupied parked vehicles, totaling both.

After the crash, the driver fled north on Route 11 towards the intersection of King St. and Walnut Bottom Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shippensburg Police at 717-532-7361 or via the tip form on the website.