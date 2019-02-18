Police seek help in identifying burglary suspect at Quarryville pharmacy

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in the robbery of a Quarryville pharmacy last month.

According to Quarryville Borough Police, the suspect broke into Wiley’s Pharmacy on the 100 block of Townsedge Drive at about 2:59 a.m. on Jan. 20. The suspect smashed the glass of the front door to gain entry and stole cash from the registers.

The suspect was wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt, police say (because the surveillance camera was in night-time mode, the suspect’s clothing in the photos appears to be white). The suspect was carrying a crowbar and a flashlight, police say.

Police believe the suspect also smashed the glass of the front door of Two Cousins Pizza, which is located in the same shopping plaze, but he did not take anything from inside.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Quarryville Police at (717) 786-2404.