LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in East Lampeter Township are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft at a Turkey Hill store that occurred earlier this month.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered the store between midnight and 5:45 a.m. and stole several scratch-off lottery tickets.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676, referencing Report No. 1902007776.