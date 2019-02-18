Quiet start to the week before the next wintry mix arrives midweek

DRIER & QUIET START TO THE WEEK: Monday starts a bit damp and slippery, but ultimately drier weather is ahead the rest of the day. The morning starts with some rain showers, and even some pockets of freezing drizzle are possible before the current storm system exits. By daybreak, the region is dry. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 30s. Some sunshine breaks through for the afternoon, and it’s a bit breezy. Expect temperatures in the lower to upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills are in the 20s to lower 30s. The night is partly clear, and temperatures turn much colder. Expect lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. A light wind remains, so wind chills feel like the teens at times. Tuesday is a quiet day with colder temperatures. It starts with some sunshine, but during the second half of the afternoon, clouds increase. This is ahead of the next system that brings the next wintry mix for the middle of the week. Temperatures only reach the lower to middle 30s.

MIDWEEK WINTRY MIX: The next system crosses through on Wednesday, and it brings a wintry mix. The system starts as all snow on Wednesday morning near daybreak, and accumulating snow is likely through the day until a transition to an icy mix takes place. This would include sleet and freezing rain. The transition to rain takes place through the night, and it could take some time before temperatures rise above freezing. Ice accumulations are possible too, and they could cause issues just like the last system. Thursday starts with rain showers and slick conditions. The showers should end during the morning, with some clearing working in for the afternoon. Temperatures turn milder, reaching the middle 40s to near 50 degrees during the afternoon. It’s a bit breezy too.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The week ends with quieter conditions on Friday. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures are a bit lower, but still slightly on the mild side for this time of year. Readings are in the lower 40s. Saturday is mainly dry, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. A few late day or evening showers are possible, but most of the wet weather should hold off until Saturday night, and especially Sunday. With that said, Sunday is a damp day with plenty of rain showers likely. Temperatures Saturday reach the upper 30s to lower 40s, and readings Sunday look milder! Temperatures reach the upper 40s, and even lower 50s look like a possibility depending on where exactly this next system sets up!

