Rapho Township mobile home residents still dealing with aftermath of flooding

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some people living at a mobile home park in Lancaster County are still dealing with the aftermath of the Labor Day Weekend flooding.

Back in October, a construction company was trying to make amends with some people living in Pinehurst Manor mobile home park by paying for some of the damages. But some residents feels it’s not enough.

It's been a long 6 months for Charles Snyder, who lives in one of the homes.

“I’m still working on some of the stuff in the inside of it,” Snyder said. “And some people, they don’t have anything anymore.”

His house is one of many that were damaged.

“It was like a river in between the homes,” Snyder said. “And it just kept rising and I couldn’t get out. And the boats came - actually came up between my railing and my deck and got me and my dog out.”

Since then, he and his neighbors were given some money by construction company Williams Partners. They’re the ones who removed a water basin while working on the site for the Atlantic Sunrise Gas Pipeline. People believe the basin would've alleviated some water. Even though they don't take responsibility for the flooding, they paid up; some.

“I thought it was nice of them in the beginning but then all of a sudden we got a 1099 I had to pay taxes on and I lost even more money,” Snyder said. “My thoughts are, if they came and gave each of us some money, they felt responsible. I think they should’ve paid for it all.”

Charles received $7,000 from the construction company, though his damages were estimated at around $14,000. He said he’s spent even more.

“I lost all of my tools, or just about all of my tools, my power tools,” Snyder said. “I used to do side jobs. I can’t do that because I don’t have the tools anymore. So it kind of puts a damper on things.”

And even though he feels cheated, he admits, he doesn't know what the answer is.

“I don’t know,” Snyder said. “I just want to be normal again. We’re working on it.”

The Rapho Township Supervisor said they aren't getting any more federal or state money, because the flooding wasn't “catastrophic" enough to qualify for more. But if folks haven't applied for a low interest loan they still can.