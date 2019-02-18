Special Olympics Pennsylvania searching for event volunteers

YORK COUNTY — Special Olympics Pennsylvania will host its inaugural Indoor Winter Games on March 2nd and March 3rd at the York Expo Center.

More than 650 athletes will compete in the first-if-its-kind event in York County.

The Indoor Winter Games committee is seeking volunteers to assist with athlete arrival, registration, bowling lane monitoring, athlete escorting, meal preparation, awards presentations, special events and more.

You can learn more about volunteer opportunities on the SOPA website.

You will need to submit an application and select your preferred volunteer job.

The opening ceremonies will begin at 11:00 A.M on March 2nd and will be emceed by FOX43’s Lynda Weed.

Competition will begin at noon.