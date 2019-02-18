Team LeBron knocks off Team Giannis in NBA All-Star game

Posted 4:21 AM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22AM, February 18, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Team LeBron is awarded the MVP trophy after their 178-164 win over Team Giannis during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

NORTH CAROLINA– LeBron James‘ team of NBA superstars was able to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s squad in the annual NBA All-Star game.

Team James was able to stage the comeback and hold off Team Giannis by a score of 178-164 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Sunday night.

Warriors’ F Kevin Durant had 31 points and took home the game’s MVP award.

The game featured a record 62 made three pointers:

Our area teams were well represented, as Sixers’ C Joel Embiid and G/F Ben Simmons made a few highlight plays of their own:

Washington Wizards’ G Bradley Beal also got in on the action, adding 11 points off the bench for Team LeBron:

The game was also one of the last national showcases for future Hall-of-Famers, G Dwyane Wade and F Dirk Nowitzki.

Both men made a few highlight plays of their own, in what is expected to be each of their final seasons:

