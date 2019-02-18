× Team LeBron knocks off Team Giannis in NBA All-Star game

NORTH CAROLINA– LeBron James‘ team of NBA superstars was able to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s squad in the annual NBA All-Star game.

Team James was able to stage the comeback and hold off Team Giannis by a score of 178-164 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Sunday night.

Warriors’ F Kevin Durant had 31 points and took home the game’s MVP award.

The game featured a record 62 made three pointers:

Our area teams were well represented, as Sixers’ C Joel Embiid and G/F Ben Simmons made a few highlight plays of their own:

Washington Wizards’ G Bradley Beal also got in on the action, adding 11 points off the bench for Team LeBron:

The game was also one of the last national showcases for future Hall-of-Famers, G Dwyane Wade and F Dirk Nowitzki.

Both men made a few highlight plays of their own, in what is expected to be each of their final seasons: