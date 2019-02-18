Woman taken to hospital following duplex fire in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman was taken to the hospital Monday following a duplex fire in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, officials say.
Crews were called to the home on Boyer Street at 4:23 p.m. Officials say firefighters arrived two minutes later and the woman was rescued at 4:27 p.m. The extent of her burns are unknown at this time.
At least three people are displaced, according to officials. Multiple animals were rescued.
The portion of the duplex that caught fire is a total loss, officials say.
This story has been updated from its previous version.
40.273428 -76.733652