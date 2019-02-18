× Woman taken to hospital following duplex fire in Dauphin County, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman was taken to the hospital Monday following a duplex fire in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, officials say.

Crews were called to the home on Boyer Street at 4:23 p.m. Officials say firefighters arrived two minutes later and the woman was rescued at 4:27 p.m. The extent of her burns are unknown at this time.

At least three people are displaced, according to officials. Multiple animals were rescued.

The portion of the duplex that caught fire is a total loss, officials say.

Still an active scene on Boyer Street in Swatara Twp. We know one woman was taken to the hospital with burns. One neighbor telling us he ran to the duplex to rescue two dogs that were inside at the time. The chief says the house is destroyed. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/V8g4b3FU8H — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) February 18, 2019

This story has been updated from its previous version.