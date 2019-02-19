‘Ask Evan’: “Why don’t PA State Police wear badges?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Dan E. Dan asks, "I was wondering why the Pennsylvania State Police do not display their badge of authority on their uniforms? Being a retired officer from Maryland, it has me puzzled. Other local police jurisdictions in Pennsylvania display their badges, why not the state police?"

Pennsylvania State Police do not wear their badges on their uniforms and this is really a matter of tradition. The Pennsylvania State Police was created by an act of the state legislature and signed into law on May 2, 1905. PSP became the first uniformed state police organization of its kind in the United States. The uniforms were inspired by European constable uniforms of the era, which typically did not include badges.

The current patch design dates back to 1988, and is worn by all Pennsylvania State Troopers, regardless of rank. It`s tradition that the patch represents PSP's authority rather than a badge. All troopers are issued a badge and identification card when they graduate from the academy, but the patch is a callback to the department`s history.

