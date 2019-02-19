Breaking Benjamin to headline music festival in Hersheypark Stadium July 27

Posted 1:33 PM, February 19, 2019, by

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 25: Benjamin Burnley, Aaron Bruch, Shaun Foist, Jasen Rauch, and Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin performs at Mercury Ballroom on January 25, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

HERSHEY — Breaking Benjamin will headline the WQXA 105.7 The X Summerfest in Hersheypark Stadium this summer, along with special guests Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy, and Diamante, according to a press release from Hershey Entertainment.

Formed in Wilkes-Barre in 1999, Breaking Benjamin recently released its sixth studio album, Ember, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, and start at $30.10. Tickets will be available at Giant Center Box Office.  They can be charged by phone at 717-534- 3911 or 800-745- 3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 am on Friday. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office, where they will be issued a numbered wristband.

Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.

