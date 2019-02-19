Cold settles in Tuesday ahead of a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain for Wednesday

DRIER & QUIET START TO THE WEEK: Tuesday is a quiet day with colder temperatures. It starts with plenty of sunshine and a breeze. Temperatures are in the 20s, but wind chills feel like the teens. The winds settle by the afternoon, but it remains on the cold side for this time of year. Temperatures only reach the lower to middle 30s. Clouds start to increase during the afternoon ahead of the next system that brings the next wintry mix for the middle of the week. The clouds continue to thicken through the evening. Most of the night is dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures dip into the middle to upper 20s. Light snow starts to arrive in our southwest areas close to daybreak, just in time for the busy time of the morning commute.

MIDWEEK WINTRY MIX: The next system crosses through on Wednesday, and it brings a wintry mix. The system starts as all snow on Wednesday morning near daybreak to the southwest, and accumulating snow is likely through the rest of the morning as it moves in from west to east. An icy mix begins to work in close to noon, and it continues to spread through the afternoon. This would include sleet, and then freezing rain by around 3 P.M. The transition to rain takes place through the evening, and it could take some time before temperatures rise above freezing. Ice accumulations are possible too, and they could cause issues just like the last system. The range up to a tenth of an inch, perhaps a quarter of an inch in some isolated spots. Snow accumulations are highest south and west of the Susquehanna, and they will depend on just how quickly the mixing with sleet arrives. Sooner means lesser snow amounts, and later means more. South and west of the Susquehanna can expect roughly 3 to 6 inches. North and east of the Susquehanna see 1 to 3 inches. Thursday starts with rain showers and slick conditions due to residual icy areas. The showers should end during the morning, with some clearing working in for the afternoon. Temperatures turn milder, reaching the middle 40s to near 50 degrees during the afternoon. It’s a bit breezy too.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The week ends with quieter conditions on Friday. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures are a bit lower, but still slightly on the mild side for this time of year. Readings are in the lower 40s. Saturday is mainly dry, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. A few late day or evening showers are possible, but most of the wet weather should hold off until Saturday night, and especially Sunday. With that said, Sunday is a damp day with plenty of rain showers likely. Temperatures Saturday reach the upper 30s to lower 40s, and readings Sunday look milder! Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s, and even middle 50s look like a possibility depending on where exactly this next system sets up! Monday is drier, but it’s not as mild. However, temperatures are still a bit above average for this time of year, with readings in the middle to upper 40s. Skies are partly cloudy.

