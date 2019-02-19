× Etters man facing charges after allegedly headbutting victim, being found in possession of controlled substance

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An Etters man is facing charges after he allegedly headbutted a woman and was found in possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Michael Failla, 28, is facing simple assault and possession of a controlled substance with a prescription charges.

On February 17 around 8:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of Persian Lilac Drive in Etters for a reported domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, police could hear a woman and man arguing.

Police spoke with the victim who said that she got into an argument with Failla and he headbutted her.

According to the criminal complaint, police did observe a two-inch bump on the victim’s forehead, and a scratch on her arm.

When speaking with Failla, he admitted to police that things “got a little out of control.”

Police also observed a bump on Failla’s forehead, but denied headbutting the victim.

Failla was place under arrest, and found to be in possession of two pills.

One of the pills was identified as adderall, a schedule 2 controlled substance, and the other pill was found to be bupropion hydrochloride, which is not a controlled substance.

Now, Failla is facing charges.