Former Dover High School basketball coach sentenced to prison for corruption of a minor

Posted 11:13 AM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, February 19, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A former Dover Area High School girls’ assistant basketball coach has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to corruption of a minor.

Aignee Freeland, 24, of York City, appeared in York County Court today where she was sentenced to 3-23 months in York County Prison, plus two years of probation.

The sentence was part of a negotiated plea agreement in which Freeland pleaded guilty to one count of corruption of a minor, which is a third-degree felony.

Now, Freeland will have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, and serve time.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.