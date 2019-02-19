× Former Dover High School basketball coach sentenced to prison for corruption of a minor

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A former Dover Area High School girls’ assistant basketball coach has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to corruption of a minor.

Aignee Freeland, 24, of York City, appeared in York County Court today where she was sentenced to 3-23 months in York County Prison, plus two years of probation.

The sentence was part of a negotiated plea agreement in which Freeland pleaded guilty to one count of corruption of a minor, which is a third-degree felony.

Now, Freeland will have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, and serve time.