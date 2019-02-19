FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:
-
William Alexander Diamond, DOB: 10/13/69, 49-Years Old (5’10”, 150 lbs, Brown Eyes, Brown Hair)
Wanted: Corruption of Minors & Criminal Attempt Indecent Assault
Location: 11,000 Block of Welsh Run Road, Montgomery Township, Franklin County
Incident Date: Feb. 24, 2018
Charges Filed: Sept. 4, 2018