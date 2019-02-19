Lancaster County man recovering after trooper-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is recovering after being shot by a state trooper. Investigators said they had no other choice.

State Police said 37-year-old Jeromey Barnes was trying to drive away from them, after they attempted to serve him a warrant. They said that move posed a threat to the officers, which is why they had no other choice but to open fire.

Several bullet holes, left by state troopers, are now visible on the car that was towed away.

“Anytime we have to use deadly force, it’s a blessing that no troopers were hurt,” Trooper James Spencer, PIO with for Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, said. “It’s not a use that we like to do. We don’t like to use deadly force. Great restraint on the troopers being able to stop and render first aid to the subject and take the subject to LGH.”

Around 2 A.M. Monday morning, state troopers arrived to a home on South Belmont Road, ready to serve a warrant for Barnes.

“When they got here they realized he was in vehicle, not in the house,” Spencer said. “Upon trying to extricate him from the car, the car took off. He posed a threat when he was fleeing from police. Then police opened up gunfire.”

Court documents show a lengthy criminal record. He was wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges. Most recently for fleeing from police, driving recklessly, vehicle theft, and other drug-related charges.

“Ya know, over there in the summer you hear loud parties and stuff and you just wonder what’s going on,” Faye McCauley, a neighbor’s girlfriend, said. “Whether there are drugs or anything involved.”

After Barnes was shot, he crashed the car. Police wouldn’t say where he was shot, but explained he was hit with one bullet. He was later sent to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there was a 24-year-old woman in the car with him. They wouldn't say what her involvement is, only that she wasn't injured and is cooperating.

“I’m just glad it’s over, and everyone’s okay and stuff,” Ralph Garver, a neighbor, said.

No state troopers were hurt during the incident. It is under investigation.