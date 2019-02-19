Closings & Delays

Lewisberry man allegedly pistol-whipped individual inside York Co. convenience store

Posted 6:54 PM, February 19, 2019, by

Daniel Woodruff

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Lewisberry man was arrested Monday following a road rage incident that turned violent.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police were called to a convenience store in the 700 block of Front Street for an incident involving a firearm.

Upon arrival, police learned that 37-year-old Daniel Woodruff left the store during an argument with another individual and returned with a gun. Woodruff allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and then pistol-whipped him.

Woodruff has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint and harassment.

