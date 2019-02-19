× Lower Paxton Township home destroyed in Tuesday morning fire

COLONIAL PARK, Dauphin County — Two adults and one child were displaced and a cat died in a fire that destroyed a homeTuesday morning in Lower Paxton Township, according to the Colonial Park Fire Company.

The fire was first reported around 10 a.m. on Rosewood Drive in Colonial Park, fire officials say. Fire crews got the fire under control within an hour, but it required several more hours to ensure all hot spots were fully extinguished, according to fire officials.

A collapsed water main slowed firefighters’ efforts, fire officials say.

The house was declared a total loss, and damages were estimated at $250,000.

No one was injured.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Lower Paxton Township Fire Marshal.