Manny Machado signs with the Padres for a reported 10 years, $300 million

SAN DIEGO — One of the two biggest fish in Major League Baseball’s free-agent sea has found a home, reports say.

Manny Machado has signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres, according to baseball insider Mark Feinsand.

It is the largest free-agent contract in American sports history, according to ESPN.

Sources: Machado to Padres on 10-year, $300 million deal.

Machado, a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, hit the free-agent market after traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

The third baseman’s deal with San Diego includes an opt-out clause after five years, according to ESPN.

Machado, 26, batted .297 with 37 home runs, 107 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases last season. In his 66 regular-season games with Los Angeles, he hit .273 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs.

His signing leaves Bryce Harper as the biggest name available on the free-agent market. Harper has been linked to the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants, and is expected to choose his destination soon and is expected to sign a deal even larger than Machado’s.