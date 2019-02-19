× Maryland man accused of robbing Rutter’s in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man is accused of robbing a Rutter’s in Codorus Township, York County two weeks ago.

Police allege that on February 6, 50-year-old Richard Manion entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money before fleeing with $339.

The robbery was caught on video surveillance which led to a description of the suspect and vehicle.

Pictures of the suspect and vehicle were disseminated throughout the surrounding areas and on Friday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (Md.) forwarded Pennsylvania State Police an incident report from an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle that took place on February 5, a day before the robbery.

The suspect, Manion, took a 2017 Red Ford Escape that belonged to his mother and uncle without their permission.

Police ran Manion’s driver license photograph and it was very similar to the man who allegedly committed the robbery.

Police executed a search of Manion’s residence on Friday. According to police, the Ford Escape was located as well as the clothes he wore during the alleged robbery.