Parents concerned about safety of students in Lebanon Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. -- It was the first Northern Lebanon School Board meeting since a man armed with a gun walked into Jonestown Elementary earlier this month.

Some parents tell FOX43 they don't feel like the district is doing enough to keep kids safe.

One parent we spoke with said things could've escalated that day, and the district has an obligation to keep students safe.

"Lucky is not the term. We had staff who literally put their lives on the line that day, standing in front of all these kids, pushing them all out of the way, and it is imperative something change," said Lisa McCoy, a parent.

McCoy is talking about the afternoon that a man walked into Jonestown Elementary armed with a gun.

The incident happened earlier this month and the school went into lockdown.

"This is Charlie McCoy. My big first grader. My brave, young lady who was there inside the school, locked inside her classroom," said McCoy.

McCoy is frustrated because she says shortly after that incident, she found a way into the school.

"I was kind of shocked and appalled because the door that has the wheelchair ramp on it that exits out towards the playground was left wide open," stated McCoy.

Another parent sent us photos and said the gates to that playground sometimes aren't locked.

"You would think everything be secure. I was absolutely angry," said McCoy.

The assistant superintendent said at the school board meeting the district is committed to making sure it's schools are safe.

"Since the incident, we've actively engaged in further reviewing whatever additional security measures we need to take as a district," said Edward Skoczen, Jr., the assistant superintendent.

McCoy said whatever measures are taken need to happen fast.

"If something would’ve happen to my kid, or a staff member, or anybody else’s kids, there would be a holy uproar in this town," said McCoy.

Skoczen commended the facility and staff at Jonestown Elementary for how they protected students that day.

Another school board member at the meeting said he's trying to see how much it would cost to secure each of the district's school lobbies.