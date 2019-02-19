× PennDOT, PA Turnpike announce vehicle restrictions ahead of Wednesday’s expected winter storm

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the PennsylvaniaTurnpike announced plans for vehicle restrictions on roadways during Wednesday’s anticipated winter storm.

Due to potential snowfall and anticipated sleet or freezing rain along with balancing needs for goods movement, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike are implementing phased restrictions through the storm. Depending on conditions, restrictions may be expanded or reduced.

Starting Wednesday at 6 a.m., a full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) will be in place on I-70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike) and I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike.

Also at 6 a.m. Wednesday, on I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange and on the Turnpike from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Carlisle (Exit 226) the following vehicles will be prohibited:

empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks;

all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

tractors hauling empty trailers;

any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

all motorcycles; and

all recreational vehicles and RVs.

Wednesday at noon, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from I-81 to I-95 (Exit 43);

I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from the Maryland state line to the New York state line;

I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

I-176;

I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;

I-276; PA Turnpike

I-283;

I-295;

I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to Clarks Summit (exit 131);

I-676;

Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

A 45-mph speed restriction will be in place on all roadways with vehicle restrictions at least during those timeframes and may be implemented sooner and on non-vehicle-restricted roadways as well.