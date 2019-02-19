× Police charge woman after her son, niece were found along roadway in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a Springettsbury Township woman with endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence after her 5-year-old son and 11-year-old niece were found standing along a roadway in York County.

A passerby saw the children around 9:30 a.m. Sunday standing partially on Locust Grove Road in the area of East Market Street and alerted police, the criminal complaint says.

The girl told police that she stayed at the Locust Grove Road home of 31-year-old Iscarelys Espinal — her aunt and the boy’s mother — the night prior. During the night, the 11-year-old remembered Espinal turning the television off and then stumbling around in the kitchen, thinking her aunt had been drinking, according to the criminal complaint. They woke up the next morning around 8 a.m. and when they found that Espinal was gone, the children decided to look for her.

The children were released to the girl’s mother — and boy’s aunt — since Espinal could not be found.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., Espinal pulled up to her residence. When asked about where she had been, she advised that she went to a grocery store between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., ran into an male acquaintance and had sex with him in his car, according to the criminal complaint.

During that conversation, police smelled a faint odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Espinal. Her eyes were also red, the criminal complaint says.

Espinal was taken into custody after being unable to perform field sobriety tests that she agreed to. It was also found that Espinal had a suspended drivers license which was DUI related.