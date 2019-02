× Police: Counterfeit $100 bill used at American Legion in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police seek the public’s help regarding a counterfeit $100 bill that was used at the American Legion in Chambersburg.

Police say the bill was used between Thursday, February 14 and Saturday, February 16 at the Burt J. Asper American Legion located on Philadelphia Avenue.

Anyone with information on who may have used the fake currency should contact Chambersburg Police or submit a tip here.