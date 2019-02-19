× Police: Cumberland County man cut woman’s neck with car key during domestic dispute

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 32-year-old New Cumberland man with simple assault, false imprisonment and other offenses after a domestic incident in which he allegedly used a key to cut a woman’s neck.

David Anthony Quinones, of the first block of Boeing Road, is also charged with harassment and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred on Feb. 5 at Quinones’ home.

Fairview Township Police were called to the scene by the victim, who was bleeding from the neck when officers arrived, according the criminal complaint. The woman said she and Quinones got into a physical altercation after he attempted to prevent her from leaving his home, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The woman said she and Quinones were ending their relationship and she was attempting to move out when the altercation began, police say.

The victim told police she was packing her belongings to move out while Quinones was not at home, but he returned before she could finish, according to the criminal complaint. When he arrived at the residence, he entered through the front door, locked it behind him, and confronted the victim in a bedroom, the victim said.

Quinones allegedly would not allow the victim to leave, placing his hands against the walls of a hallway near the bedroom to prevent her from getting past him, according to the criminal complaint. The victim eventually got Quinones to go to the living room to talk, in hopes that she could ultimately get past him and escape, she told police.

Once in the living room, the confrontation turned physical, according to the criminal complaint. Quinones allegedly punched the woman in the shoulder and pulled her hair and arms to prevent her from leaving the home.

The victim eventually managed to get outside and ran to her vehicle, police say, but Quinones allegedly chased her and again prevented her from leaving. The victim told police Quinones took her keys and phone, so she jumped on his back in an attempt to get both items back from him. Quinones then allegedly put the keys to the victim’s neck and applied pressure, causing a cut to her neck. He then went to her car and kicked the door, causing a dent, the victim said.

Quinones then went inside the residence and hid the victim’s phone, according to police. The victim recovered the phone when it started ringing, and immediately called 911.

Charges against Quinones were filed on Feb. 11, according to the criminal complaint.